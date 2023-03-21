Daymond John’s Wife Flaunts Open-Leg Lingerie Photo, ‘Sorry Honey’

Daymond John, founder and CEO of retail label FUBU, is known as an investor on the ABC reality TV series Shark Tank with billionaire Mark Cuban, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, and the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, among others. The native New Yorker runs his investment company The Shark Group in Manhattan.

When not filming Shark Tank or promoting one of his best-selling books, John spends time with his wife, Heather John and their 7-year-old daughter, Minka (see above).

Mrs. John recently celebrated International Women’s Day with the open-leg lingerie and heels photo below. She captioned it: “sexy when I wanna be and tough always.”

Mrs. John also explained that she posed for this special shoot for her husband’s birthday this year. She wrote: “I could think of no other photo to post because the point is to feel empowered as a woman, to be and feel sexy when you feel like it and show other women/mothers you don’t have to fit into any mold that society says you should because that’s what they think.”

Her husband replied: “Our family is grateful for all the roles you take on with no compromise in our life. #happyinternationalwomensday Mrs John🙏🏾 Or Mrs Gluten Free if ya Nasty!! I couldn’t help it🤦🏾 Sorry honey.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.