Janet Jackson Teases Fans in Bathtub, “Lower That Camera”

Janet Jackson is known as an actress, singer, dancer, and pop culture icon. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson has released 11 studio albums including her mega hit Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation’s 1814 (1984) and Discipline (see below).

Since then, Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) has starred in blockbuster movies including Poetic Justice, Nutty Professor II, and the Why Did I Get Married? movie franchise, among others.

The 56-year-old superstar is now rehearsing for her Together Again Tour, which kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and ends in Seattle, Washington on June 21.

When she shared the photo above, of herself in the bathtub with a green manicure, she wrote: “SOAKIN IN THE BATH AFTER A LONG REHEARSAL DAY.” Her fans are going wild over the sneak peek.

As one wrote: “Ummm surely you meant to lower that camera.” Another chimed in, “Love the view,” and another replied: “Need to see more photos of you inside your bath tub.”

Jackson also received this suggestion for the next bathtub photo: “Now if there is another one with just that leg stretched and nuthin else- break the Instagram.”

And when not rehearsing, Jackson is striking a pose at a fashion show as seen above for designer Thom Browne‘s show at Paris Fashion Week.