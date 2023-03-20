Paula Abdul Wows in Polka Dot Mini Dress, Platform Stilettos

Triple threat Paula Abdul is known as a dancer, singer and actress. She launched her career as a cheerleader for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, choreographed music videos for Janet Jackson, and released her debut studio album Forever Your Girl in 1988 which included #1 hits including ‘Straight Up,’ ‘Cold Hearted’ and ‘Opposites Attract,’ among others.

Abdul is also known as a judge on TV talent shows including American Idol (2002-2009), The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance, and The Masked Dancer.

Abdul recently reunited with American Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson on the latter’s talk show. Abdul, who’s now 60, turned heads in a polka-dot mini dress and platform stilettos. And she shocked fans with revelations on her relationship with Simon Cowell.

While Abdul says becoming a father has mellowed Cowell, he’s still “snarky,” Abdul says. She notes that “he still makes jokes every time I see him.” In the video above, Abdul imitates the way she says Cowell greets her, “Come here, Paula, come here Paula — like how I would talk to my Chihuahua.”