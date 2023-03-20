Roseanne Barr Poses Outside Trump Tower in Trench Coat, ‘Cancel This!’

Roseanne Barr is known for her stand-up comedy, her sitcom Roseanne, and for providing a unique performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at a baseball game in 1990. The veteran performer is also known for her political opinions and public support of reality TV star-turned-president Donald Trump (The Apprentice) over the years.

After Roseanne was successfully revived in 2018 on ABC, Barr posted a tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a senior advisor to former President Obama, which was condemned as racist by many including ABC executives.

Barr later apologized and said her tweet was “a bad joke.” But ABC canceled Roseanne and then spun-off the series The Conners without Barr. The Conners is currently in its fifth season with most of the original cast including John Goodman (Dan) and Sara Gilbert (Darlene), among others.

Barr, now 70, is currently promoting her new one-hour stand-up special, Cancel This!, available only on the Fox Nation app. She captioned the ad above, “I’m proud to say it’s my most offensive hour ever!”

She captioned the photo above, featuring her Times Square billboard, “What a gorgeous view!”

Barr continues to promote her Cancel This! show with photos of her in New York City, including the one above of her in trench coat standing outside Trump Tower with her grandchild.

With the video above and another video post on Instagram, Barr told her fans: “If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, my special is on the Fox Nation app. Go view it and get me more money on the next one! Tour dates coming soon!”