Eva Longoria Sizzles in 2 Sheer Plunging Dresses, Mario Lopez Reacts

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the long-running TV series Desperate Housewives with Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Brenda Strong, among others.

Since then Longoria has starred in several films including Overboard, Dog Days, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Sylvie’s Love, among others.

When Longoria attended the 95th Academy Awards, she turned heads in the stunning plunging white sheer dress above (by designer ZUHAIR MURAD). Fellow celebrity and friend Mario Lopez replied: “KILLED IT” with three fire emojis.

For the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair magazine, Longoria sizzled in yet another sheer dress (this one with a corset cutout top), as seen above, also by Murad. She captioned the look: “we love a little sheer.” Lopez replied to this one too: “Oh we servin up two looks!”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: the Texas native will appear next on the big screen in the coming-of-age romantic film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, an adaptation of the novel of the same title by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. It follows two Mexican American teenagers who find an instant connection in 1987 El Paso. Aristotle and Dante premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.