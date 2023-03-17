‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Brenda Strong Rocking Cutout Top, “Looking Damn Good’

Hollywood movie star Kerry Washington (Django Unchained, Ray, The School for Good and Evil) won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role as DC insider PR guru Olivia Pope on the political drama Scandal.

Washington is currently promoting her new hulu comedy series Unprisoned, in which she stars and executive produces. She plays single mom Paige, a relationship therapist who is raising a teenage son, Finn. Paige takes in her recently released ex-felon father, Edwin, who is played by Delroy Lindo (Crooklyn, Clockers, The Good Fight).

As seen in the hilarious clip above, Brenda Strong (Mary Alice on Desperate Housewives) plays Nadine, Edwin’s sexy lady friend who introduces herself to Finn as his grandma. Edwin spent 17 years in prison so this is the first time he’s meeting Finn. As the post says: “Nadine is doing her best and looking damn good doing it.”

Strong is also known for her roles on Supergirl (Lillian), 13 Reasons Why (Nora), Dallas (Ann Ewing), and Seinfeld (bra-wearing Sue Ellen, see below), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Strong: she’s working on the upcoming series The Venery of Samantha Bird. Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Knives Out) plays the protagonist who, while visiting her family in New England, falls in love but underneath the new romance “lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair.” Strong, who’s only 62!, plays the grandmother character, “Nan.”