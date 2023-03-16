Monica Lewinsky Tames Her ‘Jitters’ in Black Lace Party Dress

Writer Monica Lewinsky became a household name when President Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair with her while she worked at the White House as an intern in the mid-1990s.

After many years out of the public spotlight, Lewinsky made headlines again in May 2014 when Vanity Fair magazine published her personal essay, ‘Shame and Survival.’

Lewinsky is now a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, which has published more than 20 articles written by her including her ‘verdict’ on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

Lewinsky was invited to the most recent Oscars viewing and dinner party hosted by Vanity Fair, and she wore a white dress with black lace trim at the neckline and waist.

When she shared the photos above and below, she thanked her celebrity stylist and says he “deserves extra brownie points for having to take my pre-party jitters solo this year!” Seems like mission accomplished.

Swipe Lewinsky’s “photo dump” above to see her mingling with daytime talk show host Savannah Guthrie (Today), and actor Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife), among others.