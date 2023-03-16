Tamar Braxton Stops Traffic in Fringe Bodysuit and Stilettos on New Dating Show

Tamar Braxton is known as a R&B singer and a reality TV star. She and her four sisters including multiple Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton (see below), Towanda, Trina, and the late Traci, starred on the WE tv reality series Braxton Family Values with their mother, Evelyn Braxton.

Tamar also starred on the spin-off series Tamar & Vince, with her then-husband Vincent Herbert.

Tamar also co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real for three years (2013-2016) and won Season 2 of CBS’s reality competition series Celebrity Big Brother (2019).

Tamar is back on TV as one of the three single ladies looking for love on Peacock’s Queens Court.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and rapper Nivea are the other two celebs who get to meet and mingle with 21 single men. The show is hosted by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her ex-NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete.

Above: Lozada, Braxton, Nivea stopping traffic in Atlanta on Queens Court (Peacock)

As seen in the photos above, the three ladies wear several provocative ensembles on the show. In the trailer below, Tamar rocks a tiny orange bikini top in the kitchen and turns heads as she struts the streets of Atlanta in a purple fringe bodysuit with sheer hose and stilettos.

As one fan replied: “Vegas showgirl vibes.”