Emma Roberts Slays In Thigh-High Slit Dress, Fishnets, “Too Good”

When not promoting her romcom movie Maybe I Do with Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton and William H. Macy, Hollywood star Emma Roberts is often modeling. She is a brand ambassador for the upscale department store Saks Fifth Avenue and is she often a guest at fashion shows.

When Roberts attended the Valentino fashion show in Milan, she turned heads in a black dress with a thigh-high slit, fishnets, and high heel mules. She captioned it: “Valentino you’re too good to me.”

When Roberts shared the photos below, more than one fan were reminded of Roberts’ character Madison Montgomery on the FX series American Horror Show. One fan replied by asking: “What in the Madison is this?” Another chimed in, “Madison would’ve loved this outfit.”

For those non-AHS viewers, Madison is a telekinetic witch who (is always dressed to the nines and usually in designer black) uses her good looks (she’s an actress) to get what she wants.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she’s filming the Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, among others. Madame Web is scheduled for a February 2024 release.