Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Poses in Bikinis with Puppy, ‘Lucky Dog’

Actress Lori Loughlin is best known for her roles as Aunt Becky on Full House and the Netflix spin-off Fuller House, and as Abigail Stanton in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart and its spin-off When Calls Hope, among others.

Loughlin recently followed in the footsteps of her Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure by leaving Hallmark Channel for Great American Family, a media company which produces “soft” faith-based programming including made-for-TV movies.

While Loughlin is on a movie set, her daughter Olivia Jade (above and below) often models and spends time with her ‘puppy’, Milo, who just turned three.

The 23-year-old social media star and influencer celebrated Milo’s birthday with the photo series below. Swipe to see a couple of photos of Milo sitting on a bikini-clad Olivia Jade. As one fan replied: “Lucky dog.”

Get ready to see more of Loughlin: the president and CEO of Great American Family, Bill Abbott, said that the actress will “anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.” Her first film with GAF, Fall into Winter, was released in January.