Ellie Goulding Flaunts Curves in Skintight Cutout Dress, ‘Eyebrows Are Back’

English singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding is known for her debut studio album, Lights (2010), her cover of Elton John’s ‘Your Song,’ and her second album, Halcyon (2012), and her third album, Delirium (2015), which included her Grammy Award nominated single ‘Love Me Like You Do.’

The 36-year-old pop star is promoting her current fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, which includes her hit songs ‘Easy Lover’ and ‘Let It Die,’ among others.

When not performing on stage or recording in the studio, Goulding is turning heads on a red carpet. As seen above, at the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, Goulding poured into a stunning skintight cutout dress by Italian fashion designer Giuseppe di Morabito. The dress, which is made of black lycra and is finished with a crystals-embellished rose at the neck is from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection.

Goulding’s fans are showering her with compliments including “gorgeous!” and “slaying!”

More than one fan approve of Goulding’s decision to wear eyebrows. (She recently went without, as seen above). When she posted the photo above, she told her fans: “I’m here for the eyebrow comments.”