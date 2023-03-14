Lindsay Lohan’s Baby News Gets Disney Excited, “Fingers Crossed for Twins”

Hollywood movie star Lindsay Lohan launched her career as a model at the age of three and her acting career at the age of 10 when she appeared as a regular on the daytime soap opera Another World. Lohan went on to star in several films including Freaky Friday with Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis (see below) and Mean Girls with Tina Fey, among others.

When Lohan, who is now married and 36-years-old, shared the baby announcement below — of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon…” sketched across it, she was immediately showered with good wishes including from two of her Mean Girls co-stars, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Other celebrities who are voicing their excitement over Lohan’s baby news is Liz Gillies (Riverdale), socialite Paris Hilton (who also just became a mother), fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran, among others.

Even Barbie the Mattel doll replied “Congrats!” with a pink heart emoji.

But the best comment so far was provided by Freeform, a basic cable TV channel owned by Disney — the same Disney for which Lohan did some of her most memorable and iconic work. Disney’s Freeform wrote: “Fingers crossed for twins.” That’s a reference to Lohan’s enduring Disney film The Parent Trap in which she played identical twins.

Freeform also shared the post above with the caption: “Good thing she has mom experience from that time her and Jamie Lee Curtis body-swapped.”