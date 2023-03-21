Derek Hough’s Fiancée Shops For Wedding Dress, Hints at 6 Bridesmaids

Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball Trophy winner Derek Hough will return to the popular talent competition series for Season 32 and tour the country simultaneously.

With the photos above, Hough also announced that his sister, Julianne Hough, is returning too, but as co-host of Dancing with the Stars. She will take over for former DWTS host, supermodel Tyra Banks, who announced her departure after three seasons. DWTS Mirror Ball Trophy celebrity winner Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) will be Hough’s co-star.

When not rehearsing or performing on Dancing with the Stars, Derek spends time with his fiancee, fellow professional dancer Hayley Erbert (see above).

As seen above, Hayley recently went shopping for her wedding dress with her good friend whom she calls “Mam.”

And in the video above, Hayley is shown packing six boxes presumably for her bridesmaids. She captioned it: “Eeeeekkkkk. Things are happening.”

Think Julianne is one of the six?! Keep in mind, Derek has four sisters!

Get ready to see more of Mr. Hough: Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere in April.