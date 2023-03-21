Antonio Banderas Reunites With Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith, ‘Gorgeous’ Daughter

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas is known for his roles in Pedro Almodóvar movies and in Hollywood films including Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, Evita, The Mask of Zorro, Spy Kids, and as the voice of the character Puss in Boots in the Shrek movies and the spin-off Puss in Boots movies, among others.

When not on a movie set, Banderas spends time with his family including his partner Nicole (see above at the Oscars), and his 26-year-old daughter (with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Melanie Griffith) Stella Banderas. As one fan replied: “Your daughter is gorgeous!”

When Antonio shared the photo above, he captioned it (translated from Spanish): “Reunion with Melanie. Lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge with our daughter, Stella.”

At the famous restaurant, Antonio was served a cappuccino with an image of Puss in Boots on top of the foam (see above). As Antonio says: “Puss is everywhere.”

Griffith is a regular patron at the Polo Lounge and with her best friend, recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis (see above).