Orlando Bloom Flaunts Abs at Beach Atop Sewage Pipe, Katy Perry Reacts

English actor Orlando Bloom is known for his roles in film franchises including The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Pirates of the Caribbean. When not filming his current Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row, Bloom spends time with his partner, mega pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry, mother of his two-year-old daughter.

And when not with the family, Bloom models. As seen in the photo below for the fashion celebrity magazine Flaunt, Bloom stood on a sewage pipe on the beach without a shirt and in low-waisted sweatpants (by Missoni). Bloom’s pin-up pose exposes his flat abs.

Bloom has a good sense of humor about the photo shoot. He wrote: “sewage pipe chic ⁉️ thanks to @flauntmagazine and the wonderful team who found this disused sewage pipe to match the @missoni sweats I’m only half wearing.”

When Katy Perry saw the pic, she replied: “mama need a glassa wata.” Comments about the size of Bloom’s sewage pipe ensued.

With the photos above and below, Flaunt magazine reports: “For his new unscripted show with @Peacock, Orlando Bloom has learned to free dive up to 102 feet, has parachuted, and tackled the dangerous hobby of wingsuit flying. His tests against his own sanity are inspired by his experience against the pandemic, evaluating what he could both create and discover from the emotions he experienced.”​​​​​​​​

​​​​In the accompanying interview, Bloom says of the development of the new series: “I kind of felt the fear all around me, this palpable sense of fear in everyone, that was also being proclaimed through social media and over the news. I wanted to explore what it means to be on the edge of your life and basically confronting fear, because I was feeling this fear around me and not wanting to buy into that.”

Get ready to see more of Bloom: the next Carnival Row episode will be released on Friday, February 24 via Amazon Prime.

P.S. Katy Perry is back for Season 6 of American Idol on ABC on Sunday, February 19 at 8 pm ET.