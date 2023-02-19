Luke Bryan’s Wife Chows Down on Fries in Tiny Mini Skirt, Stilettos Boots

On the Season 6 premiere of American Idol on ABC, music mega stars Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie return to search for the next singing sensation. On their nationwide search, the three judges meet contestants auditioning in Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans.

When not giving away golden tickets on TV, Luke Bryan spends time with his wife of 16 years, Caroline Bryan.

Mrs. Bryan has amassed her own fan base of more than one million followers on Instagram thanks to the fun photos she posts including the ones above and below. She captioning the hunting photo below: “Once again…Luke fooled me. I laid still for 3 hours and listened to 4 guys fart.”

In the photo below, she’s chowing down on French fries in a tiny denim mini skirt and black knee high studded stiletto boots while sitting on a piano. You know, like we all do.

Caroline captioned it: “My mood today after hunting with boys all weekend!” She added the hashtag #friesbeforeguys — which is reflected on her sweatshirt.

