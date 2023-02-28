Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless, Recreates ‘The Kate Moss Look’

French-born model and actress Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of American actor Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands) and the French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis. The 23-year-old’s parents were in a relationship from 1998–2012. Prior to Paradis, Depp was in a long relationship with British supermodel Kate Moss.

When Lily-Rose Depp shared the photos below, which are featured in the famous British design magazine i-D, more than one fan noted that the young Depp is rocking “the Kate Moss look.”

Swipe to see Depp in a transparent slip dress, holding a cigarette (photo #4). In that fourth photo, Depp is mimicking Kate Moss.

Sept 2005 issue

In 1993, at the age of 19, Moss was photographed in that see-through dress at a party in London. Moss told British Vogue, “it was the first time I got really papped.” Papped means getting photographed by the paparazzi.

Below is one of many photos taken of Moss that evening — with her is fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Kate Moss wearing the iconic transparent Liza Bruce slip dress at an Elite Models party with Naomi Campbell, 1993.



© Rex Features#katemoss #naomicampbell #elitemodels #90s pic.twitter.com/8RDYgXfhY5 — Fashion Film Festival Istanbul (@fashionfilm_tr) March 30, 2021

Kate Moss has also posed for i-D magazine at least 20 times including topless for the September 2005 issue (see above, left).

Get ready to see more of Lily-Rose Depp: she stars in the upcoming HBO series The Idol. She plays the protagonist, Jocelyn (see above).

As seen in the racy teaser below, Jocelyn is “an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult (The Weeknd).”

Note: The Idol will also mark the final television appearance of actress Anne Heche, who died in 2022.