Alyssa Milano Goes Topless in Hot Bath With ‘Yummy’ Salts

Hollywood star Alyssa Milano knows how to keep her fan base happy on Instagram. When not sharing throwback photos from her days on Who’s the Boss? and Charmed (see below), the 50-year-old actress shares personal photos, too, from home.

When Milano shared the stunning topless photo below, she captioned it: “Nothing like a hot bath with some yummy bath salts when it’s raining outside. Nothing.” Milano made sure to give credit and tag the photographer, her husband of 13 years, David Bugliari.

Milano’s fans are going wild over the intimacy of the image. As one wrote: “David has captured your beauty and grace so well.”

Get ready to see more of Milano: she stars in the dramatic film Who Are You People, in which she plays a mother who’s been keeping a deep secret from her teenaged daughter.