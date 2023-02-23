Gemma Chan Stuns in Sexy Mini Dress, Knee-High Boots, ‘James Bond Girl’

Hollywood movie star Gemma Chan is known for her roles in films including Crazy Rich Asians, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel and Eternals, Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling, and as the voice of the antagonist Namaari in Disney’s animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, among others.

When not acting or modeling, Chan is often turning heads on a red carpet (see her in a corset dress at the Newport Film Festival above).

When Chan attended the British Vogue Fashion and Film party after the Brit Awards, Chan stunned in a one-shoulder mini-dress by Louis Vuitton with red knee-high stilettos boots (above).

It’s not the first time Chan rocked a Vuitton mini dress with knee-high boots, see below.

Chan is being showered with compliments in the comments (“stunning”, “fabulous”). One fan suggested: “You should be a James Bond girl.”

Get ready to see more of Chan: she will star in an episode of the upcoming AppleTV series Extrapolations, which premieres on March 17. It’s described as “Unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.”

Chan will appear next on the big screen in the comedy/crime/drama True Love with Allison Janney and John David Washington. It’s scheduled for an October 6 release.