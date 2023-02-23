Stefania Spampinato’s Bikini Pics Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Speechless

On the Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy cross-over episode ‘We Build Then We Break,’ after a terrifying lightning strike, the Station 19 crew works overtime to extinguish the fire at Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) home.

Meanwhile, Maya (Danielle Savre) is rushed to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital due to a medical emergency. In the waiting room, Maya’s wife, Carina (Stefania Spampinato) shares a tense moment with Maya’s co-worker Jack (Grey Damon).

When not playing Carina on Grey’s Anatomy, Spampinato enjoys her time-off outdoors and sometimes to the delight of her fans, as seen above and below, in a tiny bikini.

When she shared the “spectacular” bikini pic below, one fan replied: “I am not okay!” Another was left speechless: “I think I forgot how to speak.”

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm.