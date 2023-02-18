Chloë Sevigny Flaunts Red Bikini Pic, Molly Ringwald Reacts, “Sexy Beast!”

Actress Chloë Sevigny is known for her roles in 1990s movies including Kids, The Last Days of Disco, and Boys Don’t Cry, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. (Hilary Swank won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her lead role in the film as Brandon Teena.)

Get ready to see more of Sevigny: she stars as New York socialite and fashion icon C.Z. Guest in the upcoming Season 2 premiere of Feud, which centers on Breakfast at Tiffany’s writer Truman Capote and his circle of famous friends/frenemies in Manhattan.

Even when directing, cultural icon Sevigny knows how to strike a provocative pose. With the red bikini, short shorts and Paraboot boots ensemble above, Sevigny reports: “Directing on the set of #whiteecho.” White Echo is a short film Sevigny wrote and directed in 2019. With the trailer below, it’s described as a “feminist ghost story.”

When fellow cultural icon and Hollywood movie star Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink) saw the photo, she replied: “Sexy beast!“

It’s not the first time Sevigny has worn a bikini at work. Above is from the set of the 2003 film Monster Party.