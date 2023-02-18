Chrishell Stause Stuns in Cutout Dress With Drummer G Flip, “Hot Couple”

The new Lifetime movie A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story follows the crimes of serial wife-killer Randy Roth (played by Colin Egglesfield, Rizzoli & Isles, All My Children). When he marries single mom Cindy (Laura Ramsey), Cindy’s best friend Lori pleads with Cindy to leave the marriage.

Lori is portrayed by Chrishell Stause, Egglesfield’s former co-star on All My Children.

Stause is also known for her role as Jordan Ridgeway on the other daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and while married to actor Justin Hartley (This Is Us), in 2019, she joined the cast of the Netflix reality series about real estate, Selling Sunset. Stause and Hartley divorced in 2021.

In the January 2023 issue of Vogue Australia, Stause and Australian drummer G Flip spoke publicly for the first time about “how they fell for each other, against the odds.” See photos above and below.

G Flip (who announced in 2021 that they are non-binary) wears a Michael Kors suit; Chrishell wears a cut-out Gil Rodriguez dress (both in Tiffany & Co. jewelry).

Chrishell’s fans and famous friends are showering her with compliments. Her former Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheimer dropped a series of applauding emojis and Nikki Bella (Total Divas) dropped a series of red heart emojis. One non-celebrity follower replied: “WOW! insane! Hot couple!!!!”

As seen in the photos above: Chrishell and G Flip dressed as each other (together) for Halloween.

A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm ET.