Stormy Daniels Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress With New Husband, Adult Film Star

While a Manhattan grand jury hears evidence on the alleged hush money former President Donald Trump allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, Ms. Daniels is living her life and with a new man by her side.

The 43-year-old Louisiana native recently confirmed that she has married fellow adult film star Barrett Blade. This is her fourth marriage.

The power couple has been mixing work with pleasure as they’ve been traveling together and appearing at professional events together.

As seen above at the X3 Show in Los Angeles and below the AVN awards.

When not at an event, Blade is selling the 2023 Stormy Daniels calendar (see below) on his website for $25. He is the photographer.

Note: The six-page calendar includes two fold-out posters and “no nudity so its SFW!”