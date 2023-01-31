Sarah Michelle Gellar Wows in White Hot Suit, Bright Red Lips

Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream) is promoting her new sci-fi horror series Wolf Pack on Paramount Plus. See creepy trailer below.

Gellar’s been working the PR machine hard and doing so with aplomb.

She surprised fans this morning with a close-up photo on a balcony in the city of Milan. With her blonde hair slicked back and in a stunning white double-breasted suit and bright red lips, she writes in Italian: “Sono così felice di essere a Milano” (translated: “I’m so happy to be in Milan.”)

That suit Gellar is wearing is by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.

Gellar knows how to pivot per European city.

As seen above in London, she rocks the “no pants” look in a plaid blazer and knee-high boots and captioned the photo below: “Cheerio.”