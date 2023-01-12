Lucy Hale Oozes Gorgeousness in Silk Slip Dress, Sexy New Hair, “Obsessed”

Hollywood star Lucy Hale is known for her roles on TV series including Katy Keene (Katy) and Pretty Little Liars (Aria Montgomery), and in films including Scream 4 (Sherrie), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 33-year-old from Tennessee often models — as seen in the sexy silk cami slipdress below.

And when celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos shared the photos below of Hale rocking a new color and cut, fans went wild with praise. As one wrote: “obsessed with this new hair.”

More than one fan has asked directly: “What would I tell my hair stylist to get this cut and color?”

She looks great in blue denim, too, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Hale: she executive produces and stars in the upcoming movie Which Brings Me to You, based on the Julianna Baggott novel of the same title.

Which Brings Me to You is about two “romantic burnouts” (Hale and Nat Wolf, Paper Towns, The Stand) who almost hook up at a wedding, but decide not to — worried that their feelings for each other might just be the real thing.

As seen above, in photos from the set, Hale wears another sexy silky cami dress in the movie.