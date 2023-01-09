Katrina Law Stuns in Rib Cutout Crop Top With Cutout Skirt, “Curve-Enhancing”

NCIS returns to CBS after a short winter hiatus with a three-hour crossover as spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii join in. In the NCIS episode, ‘Too Many Cooks,’ agents from all three shows are in Washington, D.C. to honor a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor who’s retired. Watch sneak peek video below.

When not playing NCIS Agent Jessica Knight, actress Katrina Law often models. As seen below, Law strikes a pose in a red hot rib cutout crop top and matching cutout skirt.

The designer, RVN, describes the ensemble as being made of “a curve-enhancing ribbed-knit for a close yet flexible fit” and asks admirers to take note of the skirt’s “feminine yet sexy side hole detailing that is meticulously positioned to show hints of skin.”

Law has experience modeling peek-a-boo tops, as seen in the stunning bikini pic below.

NCIS airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right after NCIS: Hawaii at 9 pm, and NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 pm.