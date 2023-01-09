Vanessa Lachey Wakes Up “Looking Like a Supermodel”

Get ready to see more of actress Vanessa Lachey. As seen in the sneak peek video below, Lachey (as NCIS Hawaii Agent Jane Tennant) stars in the epic NCIS three-hour crossover TV event with NCIS stars Gary Cole, Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama, among others.

When not filming the popular CBS crime drama, the 1988 Miss Teen USA title holder spends time at home with her husband, former 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, and their three gorgeous children (see cute family photo below).

Vanessa Lachey shared the selfie video below on New Year’s Day and her fans are going wild over how gorgeous she looks upon waking up in the morning. Celeb trainer Christine Bullock wrote: “Okay gorgeous. I want to wake up looking like a supermodel.” Lachey replied: “Haha. Thank goodness for bright effects, I look awake!”

Good news for fans of both Lacheys: their reality dating TV series on Netflix, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, was renewed for a second season. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will again host in Season 2, which will feature an all-queer, predominately female cast.

NCIS airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before NCIS: Hawaii at 9 pm and NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 pm.