Hayley Atwell Stuns in Crop Top Tuxedo, ‘Mission Impossible’ Fit

Tom Cruise fans thought 2022 was a great year: they finally got to see their beloved Hollywood movie star reprise his role as ace pilot Maverick in the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, after years of delays due to the pandemic.

Cruise fans have more reason to celebrate the New Year: Cruise will appear next on the big screen on July 14, 2023 — when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One will be released in theaters. Below are recent photos of Cruise showing up for work in London.

For the seventh entry in the long-running Mission: Impossible series, Cruise (Ethan Hunt) reunites with actresses Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust) and Vanessa Kirby (The White Widow), among others. Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers and Captain America film franchise) joins the cast as Grace.

When not on a big Hollywood movie set, Atwell enjoys independent films. As seen above, in a stunning crop top tuxedo suit, Atwell served as a juror at the BIFA Film Festival.

More than one fan replied: “Fit.” Another fan applauded Atwell’s physique: “All the working out you did for MI paid off. Well done!”

That tuxedo suit is by English designer Catherine Walker, who is Duchess Kate Middleton‘s go-to designer.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales was also a fan of Walker’s (see her in the baby blue gown below at Cannes in 1987).

Mark your 2024 calendars too: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two is scheduled for a June 28, 2024 release.