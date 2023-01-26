‘Ant-Man’ Star Kathryn Newton Jumps Off Boat in Bikini, “Superhero Landing”

Actress Kathryn Newton is known for her TV roles on Gary Unmarried, Big Little Lies, Supernatural, and Halt and Catch Fire, and in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among others.

Get ready to see more of the 25-year-old Florida native. She stars as Cassie Lang in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd (who plays her father Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, among others.

Just weeks before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is released in theaters, Newton shared the photo above of her relaxing in a bikini on a boat. Swipe to watch the video of her jumping off the boat. As one fan replied: “Superhero landing.”

After Ant-Man, Newton will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein written by Diablo Cody.

Set in the late 1980s, Lisa Frankenstein is about “an unpopular high school girl named Lisa (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse. She then tries transforming him into the man of her dreams by using a broken tanning bed in her garage.” Riverdale star Cole Sprouse co-stars.