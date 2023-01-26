Miranda Lambert Flaunts Husband’s Muscles in Shirtless Pics, “Y’all Are Welcome”

Country music star Miranda Lambert is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Posing in a white knotted top and hot pink cut-offs, Lambert is all smiles in the photos below with Brendan whom she refers to as “my main squeeze.”

She writes to Brendan: “Happy anniversary babe! You are the best,” and to her fans she writes: “Y’all are welcome for the last two pics.” In the last two pics, Lambert stands behind Brendon who reveals his fit physique without a shirt.

Lambert’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. The Real Housewives of Dallas star Dandra Simmons replied: “Happy Anniverary, y’all!”

And more than one fan sent thanks for sharing the last two photos. As one writes: “Sharing is caring. Thanks for the last two pics and Happy Happy Anniversary to you two love birds. Cheers to many more.”



