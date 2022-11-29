Dolly Parton Leaves Fans Breathless With Photos, “My Heart Can’t Take It”

When not performing on stage or running her Dollywood company, or raising money for a good cause, America’s favorite living country music star Dolly Parton is making new music.

The 76-year-old Tennessee native is currently promoting her new greatest hits album, Diamonds and Rhinestones. It’s her 66th studio album!

It’s described as “A career-spanning, cross-label anthology featuring 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020 for the first time on one album.” You know the songs: Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream with the late great Kenny Rogers.

To promote Diamonds and Rhinestones, Dolly is sharing gorgeous black-and-white photos of herself from back in the day and the imagery is causing fans to lose their collective breath.

When one fan replied: “Dolly stop posting black and white photos I’m begging you. My heart can’t take it,” hundreds of fans chimed in to agree. “I stopped breathing for a few seconds,” wrote another.

Many fans expect bad news with the black-and-white photos. As one wrote: “DOLLY PLS STOP POSTING BLACK AND WHITE PICS 🥹 IT SCARES US.” Another agreed: “EVERY TIME SHE POSTS I THINK SHE DIED.”