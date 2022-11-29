Ashley Graham Shares Post-Partum Hair Loss Photos, ‘Edward Scissorhands Winona Ryder’

The model, entrepreneur and podcast host Ashley Graham is also — well, you know this – a Mom. Two years ago, Graham welcomed her first born, Isaac, into the world, and now Isaac has two 10-month-old siblings to play with, Malachi and Roman.

Graham famously used Instagram to give fans a gorgeous and close-up view of her pregnancy journey, and in the process changed the way many people think about the unique beauty of impending motherhood.

That is to say, Ashley Graham rocked pregnancy with style and candor. She rocks post-pregnancy too — with the same virtues — but not without a few issues. One of these is post-partum hair loss, a common condition that Graham makes sure everyone knows affects her too. Graham offered fans the post below, writing “at least it’s growing back.”

And as with almost all Graham posts, she hears back that she has a lot of company, including movie star Leyna Bloom who wrote: “Girl I have the same problem.”

Celebrity stylist Justine Marjan was sympathetic, too, but that didn’t stop her from drawing an eerie comparison. “I mean last pic is giving edward scissorhands winona ryder [vibes],” commented Marjan. Hey, Marjan has a right to say — she knows hair and sometimes takes care of Graham’s hair herself…

Graham runs her social media like a public service to make people, especially women, feel less alone as they go through things that might otherwise feel harrowing. Graham is really good at it, too, as her nearly 20 million loyal followers will attest.