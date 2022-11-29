Rita Ora Straddles Snowmobile in Stilettos and Spiky Earmuffs, “Looks Uncomfortable”

When not performing on stage or acting in a movie with Michael Caine (Twist), or coaching on the TV talent show The Voice Australia, British musician Rita Ora is often modeling. She’s represented by the London agency run by supermodel Kate Moss.

The day after her 32nd birthday, Ora shared the stunning outdoor winter cabin photo series below, taken at Ultima Megeve, an ultra-luxury private chalet with spa in Megeve, France — in the Alps. Yes, that’s Mont Blanc you see in the background. (They also offer accommodations in Greece and Switzerland.)

Straddling a parking ATV, Ora rocks a pair of stiletto thigh-high boots with racing stripes (by Diesel) and a memorable pair of spiky blue earmuffs by fashion-forward designer Chet Lo.

When Ora shared the photo series above — featuring Ora in a thong bodysuit over spandex leggings, comedian Chelsea Handler replied: “wtf is going on here?”

While the ensemble has some fans scratching their heads (“looks uncomfortable“), others are praising Ora for the unique look. As one wrote: “Your style is so YOU, uniquely bold, functional, sleek, perfect for your slender and tastefully sexy form and shape.”

Doja Cat and Sza are fans of Chet Lo’s work, too, see above.