Tony Hawk Hides Autographed Skateboard In NYC Park, “Finders Keepers”

by in Culture | October 31, 2022

Tony Hawk on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Tony Hawk on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is in New York City. While tooling around (yes, on a board) at a city park, he decided to hide an autographed skateboard of his under a pile of leaves. He captioned the video below: “Finders keepers… hope you like tight trucks and big wheels.”

Hawk stuck around to see if/when someone would find it. Check out the video below, in which a man named Phil discovers the board in the leaves… and he gets to meet Hawk in person. Hawk thanks Phil for “playing along.”

Hawk fans are gushing over his generosity. But as one female fan noted after watching Phil and Hawk fist-bump: “Phil is great, but I would’ve gone in for a hug! Thanks for doing this for peeps!”

