Tony Hawk Hides Autographed Skateboard In NYC Park, “Finders Keepers”

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is in New York City. While tooling around (yes, on a board) at a city park, he decided to hide an autographed skateboard of his under a pile of leaves. He captioned the video below: “Finders keepers… hope you like tight trucks and big wheels.”

I finally found a secret tape in NYC so I left my skateboard in the same vicinity. Finders keepers… hope you like tight trucks and big wheels.

📼🎮🛹 pic.twitter.com/LjpjtOJhvg — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 30, 2022

Hawk stuck around to see if/when someone would find it. Check out the video below, in which a man named Phil discovers the board in the leaves… and he gets to meet Hawk in person. Hawk thanks Phil for “playing along.”

Update: found by Phill

(I was hiding nearby) pic.twitter.com/amsbUUbHhX — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 30, 2022

Hawk fans are gushing over his generosity. But as one female fan noted after watching Phil and Hawk fist-bump: “Phil is great, but I would’ve gone in for a hug! Thanks for doing this for peeps!”