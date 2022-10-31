Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Reunite in New York, ‘I Could Do With a Good Cry’

Drew Barrymore retweeted the photo below of her with Adam Sandler in New York at an event to promote his basketball movie Hustle. The two have starred together in three romantic comedies, The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 Dates (2004) and Blended (2014).

A perfect pair. Iconic collaborators Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunited at a screening of Hustle last night in New York pic.twitter.com/HpW7JZrxY1 — Queue (@netflixqueue) October 27, 2022

The captions reads: A perfect pair. Iconic collaborators Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunited at a screening of Hustle last night in New York.” Trailer below.

Fans of both movie stars love to see them together. As one replied: “You two have just the greatest on-screen chemistry! Also, I could do with a good cry, you should make another movie together.”

Above & below: Barrymore and Long, The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS photo)

Wearing another (or same?) white suit, Drew recently reunited with another old friend and former co-star — and real-life ex-boyfriend — Justin Long on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS.

Barrymore and Long were in the 2009 movie He’s Just Not That Into You and the 2010 film Going the Distance. And it looks like they too still have great on-camera chemistry.