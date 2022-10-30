In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode ‘Dead Stick,’ when Lt. Aiden Hanna’s (Tye White) plane crashes and he’s accused of being at fault for the accident, an official JAG investigation is launched.

Meanwhile, Aiden’s father, NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) finds a new caretaker for his father, Major Raymond Hanna (Richard Gant).

When not filming NCIS, rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J is giving a shout out to all the little kids dressed like him on Halloween. When he shared the video collage above, he wrote: “Fresh fits for Halloween.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS, right after the new cop drama East New York at 8 pm.