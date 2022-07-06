Isabella Rossellini Opens B&B Decorated with Father’s Ferrari Hats, “Our Personal Collection”

Hollywood movie star Isabella Rossellini is known for her roles in films including David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart, among others.

Today, the Italian-born actress is the owner of the new bed-and-breakfast Mama Farm in Brookhaven, Long Island (about 60 miles from Manhattan).

You can rent the whole house (which sleeps 8-9 adults) for $1350/a night.

As seen in the video below with her daughter, Elettra Wiedemann, Isabella explains that she wants to decorate a wall with hats from her personal collection. Electra writes: “A lot of the wares and decorative items throughout the B&B come from our personal collections and homes.”

In the video, Isabella says the red hard hat was worn by her father when he drove his Ferrari.

Rossellini is the daughter of three-time Oscar-winning Swedish-born actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian director Roberto Rossellini. (See some of the “male” hats in the Vintage Racer Room, below.

Rossellini says of the hats: “They’re are a lot of them,” and suggests lining them up by gender — insinuating that the hard hats are “male” and (using a higher lighter voice) the lighter, feather hats are “female.”

Rossellini — daughter and father — are seen in a red Ferrari in the documentary Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words (trailer below).