Daniel LaBelle, a self-described physical comedian, may not be a household name. But he knows a household name when he sees one, and especially when he sees one running.

LaBelle isn’t an unknown quantity by any means — he’s got more than 11 million followers on YouTube. And we bet he’s about to get a few more.

Check out below as he perfectly imitates fifteen famous actors in famous roles Chris Evans, Lisa Kudrow, Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more.