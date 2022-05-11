Hilary Duff in the Buff Isn’t Fluff, It’s a Power Statement, “I Felt Strong” Nude, She Says

The actress Hilary Duff is posing in the buff for Women’s Health mag, and it’s not a fluff piece but a power declaration for the star. As the cover states plainly, Duff is working on “her terms” now.

And as Duff herself writes in sharing the cover, “I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses.” Ms. Duff is talking about a lot of poses, too — she shares many below.

Duff was a child star — a big one — and the transition from child star to adult star in Hollywood is historically fraught with peril.

When a young actress creates an indelible character, like Duff’s Lizzie McGuire or, say, Miley Cyrus‘s Hannah Montana, the world just sometimes wants them to stay that way, forever in childhood.

The ironic fact is these actresses are so good, and they create such adoration among fans, that it’s their own talent that makes it hard, sometimes, for them to bust out of that mode. Cyrus needed a wrecking ball.

Duff, 34, has continued to blossom and take on new roles as an adult star — she didn’t get stuck, as many do. Duff currently stars as Sophie on How I Met Your Father on Hulu, and she is also a producer on the show, a spinoff of the enduringly popular How I Met Your Mother series.