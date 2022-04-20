Jodie Sweetin Treks Through Swamp with NFL and NBA Legends, “Choose Your Fighter”

On the Beyond the Edge episode ‘It’s Your Super Bowl,’ when not celebrating the birthday of celeb contestant NFL legend, Coach Mike Singletary (the Super Bowl XX champion turns 63), the seven remaining celebrities trek one mile through a rugged swamp and rappel down a six-story cliff during the ‘Witness the Fitness’ challenge.

Above and below: Jodie Sweetin, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace, Beyond the Edge (Robert Voets/CBS)

When Red Team member Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House, Full House) shared the sneak peek photos below — of her trekking through a swamp with her teammates Singletary and NBA star Metta World Peace, she wrote: “Choose your fighter for tonight’s episode.” Her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure replied: “Go Jodes!!!!!!!!!” with a series of fist-punching and fire emojis.

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after Survivor at 8 pm and right before Good Sam at 10 pm.