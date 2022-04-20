Sophia Bush Stuns In Double-Breasted Windowpane Check Suit, “This Lewk Is Gold”

On the Good Sam episode ‘Family/Business,’ as Griff (Jason Isaacs) prepares to make his official return to surgery, hospital board chairwoman Tina Kingsley (Victoria Rowell) makes a stunning announcement, Lex (Skye P. Marshall) meets her no-nonsense new boss, and Sam (Sophia Bush) rocks a stunning double-breasted windowpane check suit at work.

Above and Below: Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith (Danielle Blancher/CBS)

It’s not the first time Sophia’s worn a windowpane check suit — see green windowpane pant suit below. One fan replied: “This lewk is gold!” and more than one replied: “Super cute!“

Sophia captioned the royal blue suit below: “This suit was made for walking.”

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Beyond the Edge at 9 pm and Survivor at 8 pm.