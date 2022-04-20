Jennifer Aniston Posts Ghostly Courteney Cox Video, Pushes Friends Merch ‘Forever’

BFFs and two of the most famous “friends” on the planet, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox posed together in a bizarrely flashing one-second video to promote a Limited Edition Cast Collection of Friends merchandise.

The gif-like pic makes both superstars seem ghost-like, teasing these famous faces so that neither of them comes completely into focus. The video runs on loop. It has — astonishingly and at the same time unremarkably — garnered more than 21 million views.

Aniston posted the video to Instagram with the hashtag #americares (a well-known charity) and #ebmrf, a less well-known charity “raising awareness and funding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) a rare, and debilitating genetic skin disorder.”

Cox posted the same video on her account, but she also let her fans get a less ghostly look at her while sharing another recent video from a beach shoot for InStyle magazine.

The Friends merch is available in a series of limited editions at Represent.com.

In case you’re wondering, the other famous female friend — the enchanting Lisa Kudrow — is also posting about the Friends merch. Her fun post features Cox, too, or Monica, more accurately. But not in a ghostly video, only on the sweatshirt Kudrow’s wearing. The humidity…