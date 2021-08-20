‘Sweet Girl’ Star Isabela Merced Stuns In Tiny White Corset and Shorts, “Fiercely Chic”

Isabela Merced is known for her leading role in the 2019 movie Dora and the Lost Explorer, as teen foster daughter in Instant Family with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and as Izabella in the 2017 Transformers movie. Now the gorgeous and talented 20-year-old actress is starring in the Netflix action thriller Sweet Girl opposite Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who plays her protective father. (See trailer below.)

For one of the Sweet Girl premieres, Isabela wore a stunning Moschino white short set covered with smiling face emojis. Those awesome 5-inch platform boots are by Simon Miller.

Isabel looks great in everything — from casual crops and cut-offs to glamorous “grocery shopping” two-pieces as seen below!

Get ready to see more of Isabel: she’s starring in the new Father of the Bride movie Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia. Isabel is also slated to start filming Rosaline, a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the point of view of Romeo’s jilted ex (Kaitlyn Dever) before connecting with Juliet (Isabel). Kyle Allen plays Romeo.