Bella Thorne Stuns In Deep Plunging Swimsuit with Tassels, “Pure Gold”

Italian singer/actor Benjamin Mascolo proposed to American actress Bella Thorne after they filmed the romantic drama Time Is Up, which is coming to US theaters on September 9, 2021. See trailer below.

When not promoting the movie, Bella is often seen enjoying the great outdoors in a sexy swimsuit, as seen in the beyond-plunging gold swimsuit below. She captioned it: “I asked them if they painted the house to match my suit. They said no.” One fan replied: “Pure gold.”

Bella has added a few stunning accessories to that golden one-piece: a gigantic sunhat and a black crochet cover-up with a chain tassel belt that hangs over her navel.

Get ready to see more of Bella on the big screen: she’s scheduled to start filming the sci-fi thriller Exo with Jack Kilmer (Val Kilmer’s son), who plays a boy who believes the girl next door (Bella) is an alien.