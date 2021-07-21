‘Ray Donovan’ Star Kerris Dorsey Stuns In Purple String Bikini, “Teasing Us Big Time”

Kerris Dorsey, the 23-year-old actress who played Bridget Donovan in the popular Showtime TV series Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) for seven years is reprising her role as Ray’s daughter for a feature-length film. The plot: Ray tries to track down his father Mickey (Jon Voight) and stop him before he causes more carnage.

And when not filming Ray Donovan the movie or promoting her directorial debut, the short film Silverstone (she wrote the script too), she enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

She captioned the beach bikini pic above: “socially distant but they still interested.”

When Liev first hinted of “more” Ray Donovan (the movie is set for a 2022 release) with the photo above, many fans replied “can’t wait!” and others wrote: “teasing us big time.” As of July, the cast is filming in Boston.