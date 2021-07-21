Megan Fox Stuns In Metal-Mesh Mini Dress with Double Thigh Slits, “OMG!”

Hollywood movie star Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) isn’t shy when it comes to wearing fashion-forward ensembles. When not on the red carpet with her equally provocatively clad boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Megan poses on her own as seen in the stunning photos below.

That chainmail, metal-mesh mini dress, “Adrianne,” is by London powerhouse design house Poster Girl. It features “a double wrap skirt panel with revealing splits on both thighs” and can be worn 3-ways.

Get ready to see more of Megan: she stars in the action thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis — in theaters Friday, July 23. See trailer below.

They play FBI Agents working with a local Florida State officer (Emilie Hirsch) to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases. Machine Gun Kelly has a cameo.