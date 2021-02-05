Who Is Gorgeous Daughter Jess in ‘Killer Advice’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie Killer Advice, after suffering from a traumatic attack, Beth (Kate Watson, Her Deadly Groom) seeks the help of a therapist.

It sounds like a good idea to her friends and family but, alas, Beth ends up in the office of nefarious Dr. Marsha (Meredith Thomas). The good news is, the whole terrifying ordeal brings Beth closer to her (gorgeous) teenage daughter Jess.

P.S. The blue Elie Tahari shirtdress that Beth wears to her first session with crazy Marsha is meant to “reflect the swirling depths of her emotional state!”

Jess is portrayed by Gigi Gustin, who famously won Season 2 of Jon Cena’s reality TV competition series American Grit (and the $250,000 grand prize) in 2017.

Gigi was brunette back then! Check out the Season 2 trailer of American Grit below.

Gigi launched her acting career in the 2017 film Frat Star (as Gigi). She appeared in the 2020 action film Fast and Fierce: Death Race starring DMX, and in rapper Travis Scott’s 2018 music video Stop Trying To Be God (as the baptism girl), among other projects.

Gigi also looks great in string bikinis, as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She captioned the backside pic below “sorry mom.”

Killer Advice premieres on Lifetime on Friday, February 5 at 8 pm.