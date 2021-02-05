‘Killer Advice’ Lifetime Movie Star Wears Iconic Blue Dress, “Swirling Emotions”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Killer Advice is Beth (Kate Watson, Her Deadly Groom). After suffering a traumatic attack, her friends and family suggest that she see a therapist. Poor Beth ends up seeing Dr. Marsha (Meredith Thomas) who tells Beth her office is a “safe space” — for her to talk about anything and “to explore dangerous feelings” — but it’s Marsha who’s dangerous!

According to the post below, the costume designers on the set of Killer Advice (Grey Cardenas and Opal Alexandra) “worked with each cast member to create looks that perfectly envelope each characters personalities.”

The outfits that Beth wears including that iconic blue glaze Elie Tahari dress is meant to “reflect the swirling depths of each emotional state.”

Killer Advice premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, February 5 at 8 pm.