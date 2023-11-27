Karen Gillan Reunites With ‘Doctor Who’ Cast For Cancel Culture Comedy

Americans recognize Scottish actress Karen Gillan for her roles as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Thor) and as Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji film franchise with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, among others.

Before becoming a Hollywood mega movie star, Gillan played Amy Pond (companion of the protagonist in his eleventh incarnation) in the beloved, long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who (2010–2013).

With the photos above and below, Gillan reports that she’s reunited with her Doctor Who family including Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville (who played Captain Avery on Doctor Who) and showrunner, writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

Gillan reports: “We are making a show called Douglas Is Cancelled and it’s coming to @itvxofficial soon!” She adds about the “new cancel culture dramedy” set in a TV newsroom, “This project is a special/hilarious one.”

Bonneville plays the protagonist, Douglas, a middle aged current affairs news anchor who works on-camera with a “sidekick” Madeline (Gillan). After making an ill-advised joke at a wedding he faces cancel culture. Alex Kingston (who played River Song on Doctor Who) plays Douglas’s wife Sheila.