Pamela Anderson Poses With Shawn Mendes, Flaunts Legs in Tiny Mini Skirt

Pamela Anderson is known as a former Playboy Playmate of the Year, an actress (Baywatch) and ex-wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, among other notable biographical details. The 55-year-old blonde is currently promoting her new memoir, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, and the Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.

And when not promoting her prose, Anderson is often modeling. As seen in the photos and video above and below, Anderson is strutting her stuff in a tiny khaki mini skirt, blousy blue oxford shirt, strappy heels and trench. It’s all from the new Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes collection, ‘Classics Reborn.’

Anderson sat next to fellow Canadian artist, 24-year-old singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes at the #TommyXShawn launch dinner in London.

Below: English model Georgia May Jagger (blond on the right) was at the big fashion event, too.